Attorney: Woman in alleged homeless scam duped by boyfriend

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - An attorney for a woman charged with scamming GoFundMe donors with a story about a homeless veteran says she was duped by her former boyfriend.

James Gerrow (jeh-ROW') tells ABC's "Good Morning America" that Mark D'Amico was "calling the shots."

Gerrow says Katelyn McClure thought she was helping Marine vet Johnny Bobbitt.

McClure and D'Amico are charged with conspiracy and theft by deception.

Authorities allege they conspired with Bobbitt to concoct a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas.

They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

Bobbitt also faces charges.

It was unclear which attorney represents D'Amico. An attorney who was representing the couple last week didn't immediately return an email seeking comment Monday.