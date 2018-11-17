Official: Car hit by train may have slid onto tracks

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J. (AP) - A woman killed when her car was struck by a train in New Jersey on the day of the storm may have slid down a snow-covered hill onto the tracks, an official said.

New Jersey transit police said 61-year-old Susan Brown of New Providence died in the crash shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday in New Providence.

Mayor Al Morgan said Friday that the car had been heading north down a steep incline and it's possible the driver slid onto the tracks. He said "It's very possible she got stuck," NJ.com reported.

The crash remains under investigation, transit agency spokesman Jim Smith said.

Police said the car was on the tracks as the lights began to flash and the crossing gates came down. There were 100 passengers on the train at the time. No other injuries were reported.

Earlier, Mantua Township police said it appeared that poor road conditions during the storm likely led to the death of a 52-year-old man killed when his car was hit by a pickup truck at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The storm brought only modest snowfall but unusually icy conditions that played havoc with commuters, even forcing some New Jersey children to stay overnight in their schools.

Gov. Phil Murphy responded to protests about the handling of the storm by vowing to "do better" but blamed "lousy" forecasts.