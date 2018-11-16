Equipment, gear stolen from pet fire rescue group Red Paw

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A firefighter who has dedicated her life to helping pets affected by fires is hoping someone will return her team's stolen equipment.

Jennifer Leary with Red Paw Emergency Relief Team posted a plea on Twitter asking for the public's help.

She says a brand new cargo unit was stolen off their response vehicle a week ago, while it was parked in northeast Philadelphia.

She says new respirator masks and her personal protective gear was also stolen.

Red Paw's goal is to reunite pets with their families once they have recovered and reduce the number of animals surrendered to shelters due to sudden hardship.

The team works with other disaster relief organizations to provide search and rescue, emergency transport, veterinary care, shelter and supplies for affected pets, at no cost to their owners.