Fierce storm leads to slumber party at middle school

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) - The sudden nor'easter that plowed through New Jersey turned into a giant slumber party at one middle school.

The Thursday storm dumped several inches of snow on the northern part of the state and, combined with early dismissals from school and work, created crushing gridlock on highways and local roads.

Staffers at Liberty Middle School in West Orange posted pictures on the school's Twitter feed and wrote that students were playing games and watching movies.

Liberty assistant principal Michelle Martino tells NJ.com that 22 staffers stayed overnight with students and cooked dinner. Parents arrived throughout the night to pick up students, though some students ended up staying the night.

West Orange schools were closed Friday. West Orange Acting Superintendent Eveny de Mendez didn't return a message seeking comment Friday morning.