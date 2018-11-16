Winter storm causes travel nightmares, power outages

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The first snowstorm of the season caused havoc around Pennsylvania, downing trees and power lines and causing a travel nightmare, including for some drivers who were stuck for 12 hours on a snowy interstate.

Thursday's storm brought traffic to a standstill in many areas as drivers and road crews tried to keep up with the stronger than expected weather system. Snow was still falling Friday morning in the Poconos but was to taper off by afternoon.

The wintry weather caused havoc on a 30-mile stretch of Interstate 78, with numerous vehicles getting stuck for several hours from the Lehigh Valley to the New Jersey state line. Police sometimes drove on the opposite side of highway, honking their horns to wake up drivers who had fallen asleep. Some drivers ran out of gas.