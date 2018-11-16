Driver unhurt when SUV crashes into neighbor's swimming pool

HOLMDEL, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a driver escaped injury when his SUV went out of control and landed in a neighbor's swimming pool.

Holmdel police say the accident occurred around 8:10 a.m. Friday. They say the driver was backing out of his garage when the vehicle went down an embankment and through two fences before it crashed into the in-ground pool.

The driver was briefly trapped in the SUV before police were able to free him through a hatchback. His name was not disclosed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.