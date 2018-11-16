NYC lawsuit: immigration detainees denied day in court

NEW YORK (AP) - A civil lawsuit filed by immigration rights advocates in New York City is accusing federal authorities of denying detainees their day in court.

The suit says those authorities have kept people accused of immigration violations in New York and New Jersey locked up for months before getting in front of a judge.

It says one of the plaintiffs is a man who has lived in New York for nearly two decades. It says he was detained on Oct. 30 and still hasn't been brought to court.

The allegations were made by the New York Civil Liberties Union and other groups against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

The suit was filed on Thursday. The ICE office in New York declined comment on Friday.