New Jersey trooper hit by car while investigating crash

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey State Trooper was struck by a car as he was investigating an earlier crash, and a spokesman says his injuries are non-life threatening.

NJ.com reports the trooper, whose name was not released, was "awake, alert and talking" after the ordeal along the on the New Jersey Turnpike in Burlington County Friday afternoon.

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele says he was flown to Cooper University Health Care.

He says the driver who hit the officer stopped and is cooperating with police.

He adds "it's still very early in the investigation, but the important thing is that the trooper is OK."

No other details are available.

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com