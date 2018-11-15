Wintry mix likely to coat New Jersey with rain, sleet, snow

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jerseyans are bracing for their first taste of wintry weather this season.

A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow is expected to fall across the state Thursday. Forecasters say anywhere from a coating to 4 inches of snow could fall, with northern areas seeing the higher accumulations and southern locations seeing mostly rain.

Most of the accumulations will likely be on cold and grassy surfaces. Most major roadways are expected to be wet, but authorities are urging drivers to be cautious since some slick or icy conditions could occur.

The precipitation is expected to end by late Thursday night.