New Jersey settles suit over status of Native American group

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey has reached a legal settlement that gives official status to a Native American tribe.

Under terms announced Thursday, the state also will pay the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape (LEH'-nuh-pay) Tribal Nation $2.4 million.

The Lenape sued the state in 2015 and alleged it was given official status as a tribe through a 1982 state resolution. The tribe alleged that when it tried to reaffirm the designation, it found the attorney general's office had decided not to recognize it in 2012.

A lower court sided with the state. But an appeals court reversed the ruling last year.

The southern New Jersey-based nation has said the lack of official status has meant it can't say artwork is American Indian-made without being fined, and that it's been ineligible for scholarships and grant funding.