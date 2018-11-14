30-foot inflatable cheese sculpture docks in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Pittsburgh restaurant and a food recovery nonprofit have partnered to bring a travelling inflatable cheese wedge to the city's rivers.

The 30-foot sculpture launched Wednesday and will float along the river to raise awareness for hunger in the region. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the sculpture also advertises The Melting Pot fondue restaurant.

The Melting Pot, which has relocated to a larger 6,000-sq. foot location, will officially reopen on Thursday. The cheese sculpture part of is the restaurant's partnership with 412 Food Rescue, a local nonprofit that distributes donated food to families in the region.

The Melting Pot operating partner Chris Millsap says the sculpture is meant to draw attention to how vulnerable populations facing food insecurity may not have access to foods like cheese and other fresh produce.