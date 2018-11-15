Statue of Liberty's original torch moved to museum site

The original torch of the Statue of Liberty, and a replica of her face, rides on a hydraulically stabilized transporter, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 in New York. The torch, which was removed in 1984 and replaced by a replica, was being moved into what will become its permanent home at a new museum on Liberty Island. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) - The Statue of Liberty's original torch has been moved from the base of the statue to its new home in a museum that will open next year.

The torch was replaced with a replica in the 1980s.

Visitors watched on Thursday as the base and the flame of the 3,600-pound (1,632-kilo) torch were trucked slowly and carefully to the museum construction site about 100 yards (100 meters) from the statue.

The torch was removed in 1984 because officials with the National Park Service and the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation determined that it was too badly damaged to restore.

A new torch was installed in 1985 and the old one was placed in a museum in the statue's base.

The new Statue of Liberty Museum will open in May 2019.