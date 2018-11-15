New Jersey unemployment rate falls slightly to 4.1 percent

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent in October, the lowest it's been in almost two decades.

The state Labor and Workforce Development Department announced the figures Thursday, citing the latest federal data. The previous rate was 4.2 percent.

The department says it's the lowest rate since June 2001.

The biggest gains came in the transportation and utilities sectors, followed by professional and business services. But the financial activities and information sectors reported job losses.

The state continues to lag the federal unemployment rate, which was at 3.7 percent for October.