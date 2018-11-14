Councilwoman to be borough's first woman elected as mayor

DEMAREST, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey councilwoman elected mayor this year will be the first woman in the community's history to be elected to the office.

Demarest Councilwoman Melinda Iannuzzi says "It doesn't matter to me whether I'm the first, third, or thirtieth female mayor, it's just an honor to be elected." The Record reports Iannuzzi was first elected to the Borough Council in 2007 but she lost her re-election bid in 2010.

She ran again in 2013 and won her seat back, and she was re-elected in 2016.

Iannuzzi says she plans to improve day-to-day life in Demarest through public works, citing a need to fix unimproved roads.

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com