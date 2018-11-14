Senate GOP wants Democrat to prove she meets residency rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republicans who control Pennsylvania's Senate want a Democrat who is the apparent winner in the race for an open suburban Pittsburgh seat to prove she meets the residency requirement to serve in the chamber.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said Wednesday Republicans plan to ask Democrat Lindsey Williams to show how she meets a constitutional requirement that newly elected senators have lived in Pennsylvania for the prior four years.

Corman wouldn't say how Republicans will handle it if they decide she doesn't meet it. Republican senators discussed the matter for the first time Wednesday.

A judge threw out a lawsuit last month challenging Williams' eligibility and Democrats say they support Williams. Corman says he wants the matter decided before January, when senators are sworn in for a new legislative session.