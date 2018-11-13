Officials unclear on cause of explosion that leveled mansion

GLADWYNE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities are still working to determine what caused the explosion that destroyed an empty mansion in an affluent Philadelphia suburb.

Lower Merion Township spokesman Thomas Walsh says investigators finished their work at the property in Gladwyne on Friday, but further analysis could take weeks to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Philly.com reports authorities will be able to determine what caused the explosion after lab analysis of items taken from the scene.

The 9,000-square foot home belonged to limited partnership GF 2014, owned by area developer Michael Grasso. Members of the Grasso family have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

No one was injured in the Nov. 4 blast that leveled the unoccupied mansion. The property itself had been undergoing renovations for years.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/