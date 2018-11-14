New Jersey teen who went missing for 2 weeks found safe

MOUNTAIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey teenager who went missing for two weeks has been found safe in Philadelphia.

Authorities didn't provide specific details of where Thomas Kolding was found Tuesday or how he had been located. Family members say the 15-year-old Mountain Lakes boy needed at least a night in the hospital because "he's been through a lot," but further details were not disclosed.

Kolding apparently left home Oct. 30 with $1,000, while leaving his cellphone and other electronics behind. He also reportedly left a letter to his family, telling them he was "off to see the world."

A multistate search then ensued. He was spotted Nov. 3 on a rail station platform in Camden and in Philadelphia later that day. There also were unconfirmed reports that he was spotted in Ohio.