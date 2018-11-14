Man serving life in baby's drowning pleads in mother's death

YORK, Pa. (AP) - A man serving life without parole in the 1992 bathtub drowning death of his 7-month-old daughter has entered a no contest voluntary manslaughter plea in the earlier stabbing death of the baby's mother.

Forty-seven-year-old Daniel Jacobs accepted a deal with York County prosecutors Tuesday minutes before jury selection in his first-degree murder trial was to begin. His 10- to 20-year term in the death of 18-year-old Tammy Mock is to run concurrently with the life term in the murder of the baby, Holly Danielle Jacobs.

The defendant was originally convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to execution in the slaying of the mother, who officials said had more than 200 wounds. A federal appeals court overturned the conviction, saying his attorney should have considered a defense of diminished mental capacity.