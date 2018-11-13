Inquiry finds no wrongdoing in police-involved trash dispute

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) - An internal affairs investigation into a New Jersey man's complaint that police officers showed up at his home at midnight over the placement of his trash cans has found no wrongdoing on the officers' part.

The complaint stemmed from an argument involving two households in Bayonne - concerning when and where garbage should be put out for pickup on a dead-end street. Ron Patti tells the Jersey Journal that the conflict escalated with the appearance of two police officers waking him up late one night in September.

Patti says the officers questioned him about his trash cans, and alleges his neighbor - a Bayonne police officer - summoned the officers.

He says he received a letter in October informing him the investigation was complete.

Bayonne police declined to comment.

