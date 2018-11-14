Harrah's casino plans $56M hotel renovation in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Harrah's casino in Atlantic City is planning a $56 million hotel renovation as it continues to reinvest in itself.

The casino says it's re-doing its Harbour Tower and renaming it the Coastal Tower. It will re-design and renovate 507 guest-rooms and suites.

The project should be completed by summer 2019, with the first re-done rooms becoming available early in the year.

The renovation is part of $250 million worth of spending the casino's parent company, Caesars Entertainment, has made at Harrah's.

The company also owns two other Atlantic City casinos, Bally's and Caesars.