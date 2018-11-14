Union files suit over policy arming teachers at school

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania teachers union has filed suit seeking to overturn a new policy that allows teachers and other employees to carry firearms in school.

The Tamaqua Area School District was the first in the state to enact a policy arming teachers. The policy, approved in September, says teachers and other employees can carry district-issued guns after firearms training. It also establishes guidelines for the use of force.

The Tamaqua teachers union says in the suit filed Tuesday in Schuylkill County Court that any guns should be carried by school police officers and the policy violates the Pennsylvania School Code. A number of parents protested the idea at a board meeting.

President Larry Wittig told The Philadelphia Inquirer the board has no plans to eliminate the policy but might consider changes.