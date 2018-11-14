Family sues town for fatal marina crash

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) - The family of an 80-year-old New Jersey man who drove into a Connecticut marina and drowned is suing the town of Greenwich.

The Greenwich Time reports that the lawsuit filed by Patrick Conroy's family says a wall should have been in place at the Cos Cob Marina to prevent serious accidents. Family members who witnessed the death say they suffered emotional distress.

Conroy was driving a van during a family boating trip in September 2015 when the vehicle slid down an embankment into the water. The Wall, New Jersey man drowned.

Town attorneys say in court papers that human error was the primary cause of the crash. The town says Conroy's son allowed his father to drive "a vehicle he was unfamiliar with."

The jury trial could begin in April.

___

Information from: Greenwich Time, http://www.greenwichtime.com