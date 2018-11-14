Scanlon is first woman in Pennsylvania delegation since 2014

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., ceremonially swears-in Rep.-elect Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., right, as her husband Mark Stewart holds the Bible, Tuesday Nov. 13, 2018, in the speaker's ceremonial office on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scallion will fill a vacancy for the remainder of the 115th Congress. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon has become the first woman in Pennsylvania's congressional delegation since 2014.

Scanlon was sworn in Tuesday to an open congressional seat in southeastern Pennsylvania left vacant after Republican Pat Meehan resigned in April.

Scanlon last week won a special election to fill the remaining seven weeks of Meehan's term in the Delaware County-based seat. The four-term Meehan resigned while under an ethics investigation for using taxpayer money to settle a former aide's sexual harassment complaint.

Scanlon also won a full two-year term in the Nov. 6 general election to a Delaware County-based seat, redrawn after a state court ruling that Republicans unconstitutionally gerrymandered Pennsylvania's congressional districts in 2011.

The district it's replacing had such contorted boundaries that it was nicknamed "Goofy kicking Donald Duck."