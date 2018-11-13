Man acquitted of father-in-law's slaying, ordered committed

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man has been acquitted by reason of insanity in the shooting death of his elderly father-in-law last year.

LNP newspaper reports that a Lancaster County judge ruled Tuesday after a brief nonjury trial that 66-year-old Clifford Hafer was unable to distinguish right from wrong at the time.

Prosecutors said he got a gun from his upstairs bedroom and shot 89-year-old John Teffeteller to death in April 2017 in East Donegal Township. A dog was also shot and killed.

President Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered Hafer involuntarily committed, saying he "poses a clear and present danger" to himself and others.

Reinaker said all of the people who evaluated the defendant "came to the same conclusion." Prosecution and defense both rested without calling witnesses or providing testimony beyond the written reports.

