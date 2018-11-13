Firefighter hurt in fall from roof while battling house fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A firefighter battling a house fire in Philadelphia was injured after falling off a roof.

The fire at the two-story rowhome was reported around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the firefighter fell about 20 feet and suffered a head injury. The firefighter was hospitalized in stable condition, but their name and further details on their condition have not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the fire. It wasn't immediately known if anyone was in the home when the blaze broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.