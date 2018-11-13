FOP sues district attorney's office over problem cops list

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia's police union has filed a lawsuit over a district attorney's office list of officers who prosecutors have tried to keep off the witness stand because of alleged wrongdoing.

Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Richard Ross are all named in the suit, filed Tuesday by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Daily News in March obtained a list of 66 current and former officers. It was drawn up by prosecutors in 2017 at the order of former District Attorney Seth Williams.

The suit alleges Kenney, Krasner and Ross have failed to create due process protections for officers put on the list and asks the court to find that the officials violated officers' rights.

Messages seeking comment from the officials weren't immediately returned Tuesday.