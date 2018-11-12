Authorities ID man killed in bridge crash that injured 2

STOWE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a two-vehicle crash on a bridge in western Pennsylvania that left two other people hospitalized.

The crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge in Stowe occurred around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a car driven by 19-year-old Rasaun Tyrec Cotton, of Pitcairn, apparently crossed over the center double-yellow line and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 57-year-old woman.

Cotton was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

A passenger in Cotton's vehicle remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition, while the pickup truck driver suffered undisclosed injuries and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.