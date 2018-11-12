Police seek aid in finding vehicles in hit-run fatalities

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police are seeking help in finding vehicles and drivers involved in several fatal hit-run accidents in Philadelphia.

Police say 50-year-old Brian Jones was crossing a Tacony avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck by an eastbound car that failed to stop, and about 15 seconds later by a westbound car that also failed to stop. Jones was pronounced dead minutes later.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, a 50-year-old man was found unresponsive in the roadway in north Philadelphia and pronounced dead with injuries officials said were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, 17-year-old John Gbaa was struck on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood by a vehicle that fled; he died shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a hospital.