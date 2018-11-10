3rd person dies following crash involving car, motorcycle

WALNUTPORT, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a third person has died following a traffic accident involving a car and a motorcycle in eastern Pennsylvania.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 91-year-old John Fisher was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township.

The Northampton County coroner's office said earlier that Fisher's wife, 86-year-old Joanne Fisher, died at the scene of the crash reported on Route 145 shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in Lehigh Township.

Witnesses said the Fishers' southbound car swerved and collided head-on with a motorcycle before striking a Jeep Cherokee. The Carbon County coroner's office said 63-year-old Kellen Kuhn was pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital in Palmerton. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.