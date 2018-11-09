New Jersey man dies while snorkeling in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 49-year-old New Jersey man has died while snorkeling off the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said in a news release that Rodney Jinkins of Westfield, New Jersey, lost consciousness while snorkeling with his family off John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo on Thursday afternoon.

Lindardt says the crew from the charter boat Encounter pulled him from the water and performed CPR. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending.