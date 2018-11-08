Atlantic City Council moves to create police advisory board

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - The Atlantic City Council is considering a new ordinance that would create a citizen's advisory board for the local police department.

Officials say the idea for the new ordinance proposed Wednesday came from the chief of police and the council working collaboratively. The Press of Atlantic City reports the goal of the law would be to foster communication and transparency between police and Atlantic City residents.

Police Chief Henry White or a deputy chief from the department will be present at monthly executive session meetings for the proposed board.

Public meetings would be held quarterly and the 15-member board would be comprised of civic association leaders, mayoral appointees, city youth representatives and a representative from the Atlantic City Board of Education.

