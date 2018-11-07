NJ township elects new mayor, the fifth since August

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey township has elected a new mayor - the fifth person to hold the office since the longtime mayor died this summer.

In August, longtime Rockaway Township mayor Michael Dachisen died from a heart attack and Council President Jeremy Jedynak became acting mayor for 30 days. The North Jersey Record reports the council then named Paul Minenna interim mayor in a controversial decision that prompted a lawsuit.

A judge's ruling in the lawsuit led to the appointment of a new interim mayor, Adam Salberg.

New Mayor Michael Puzio ran unopposed and was elected Tuesday. He says residents were energized by recent political drama and are ready for a change.

Jedynak said Wednesday that he hopes to work with Puzio and find common ground.

