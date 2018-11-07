Injured elevator technician settles lawsuit for $2 million

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) - An elevator technician who was injured while working on a six-story building in New Jersey has settled his lawsuit against the building's owner for more than $2 million.

Lawyers for Brett Riccio tell NJ.com the settlement was reached late last month.

Riccio was injured in 2014 when he stepped onto a metal grating on the roof of the building in Clinton that his lawyers said wasn't properly secured. The grating came off its support, and Riccio hyper-extended his shoulders and sprained his knee while trying to save himself.

The firm says Riccio had surgery to repair his injuries and can no longer do his job.

