Death of toddler fatally mauled by dog ruled an accident

RED LION, Pa. (AP) - The death of a toddler who was fatally mauled by her family's dog has been ruled an accident.

The York County coroner's office says 19-month-old Nora Sharp died from multiple injuries she suffered during the attack that occurred around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in Windsor. The girl was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later.

Authorities have said the girl was being watched by her parents when she was attacked by the mixed breed dog. But it's not yet known what sparked the mauling.

No other injuries were reported in the attack, which remains under investigation. The dog has been euthanized.