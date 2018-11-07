Body of missing swimmer found in northern New Jersey river

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a swimmer who went missing last weekend in northern New Jersey.

Jose Cortez was removed from the Hackensack River around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Hackensack man had disappeared Sunday afternoon. Authorities say he was with two friends who urged him to stay out of the water, but he went in to the river and began struggling a short time later.

Cortez's body was found not far from where he had entered the river.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.