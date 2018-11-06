Man gets jail term for killing Navy veteran's service dog

STAFFORD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man who killed a Navy veteran's service dog in training has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

A judge recently handed down the term to Joseph Russo. The 25-year-old Stafford man had pleaded guilty in June to causing serious bodily injury and death to the dog, 3-year-old Pomeranian named Diesel

Russo had rented a room to the dog's owner. He told the owner that Diesel had died after suffering a seizure in May.

But the owner contacted township police, and a necropsy found the dog had bruising on its skull and a severed spinal cord.

Besides the jail term imposed Friday, Russo also must complete 30 hours of community service and undergo anger management counseling.