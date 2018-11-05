Authorities release name of man who died while windsurfing

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a New York City man who died while windsurfing at the New Jersey coast.

State police say Robert Trzaskoma's death isn't considered suspicious. But a cause of death has not yet been determined.

The 52-year-old Staten Island man was discovered around 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of Horseshoe Cove in Sandy Hook after someone reported he appeared to be in distress. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

It's not clear how long he had been in the water before he became distressed.

The site in Monmouth County is one of New Jersey's most popular shore destinations in the summer months.