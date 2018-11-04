City councilor files complaint over polling location change

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) - A Hoboken city councilor has filed a complaint over a City Hall polling location change due to a high profile hearing scheduled on Election Day.

Councilman Michael DeFusco says in his County Board of Elections complaint that a polling location was moved to the City Hall basement with little notice sent to residents. NJ.com reports the change coincides with a high profile hearing for a nightclub shut down by the city after videos of illicit activity there were circulated online.

The hearing was pushed back twice, eventually landing on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. DeFusco argues a crowded polling place with the presence of press and police may dissuade voters.

A Hoboken spokesperson says signs will be in place to direct voters if they are unsure of where to go.

