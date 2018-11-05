Authorities: Officer tried to smuggle drugs into jail

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a corrections officer at a county jail in southern New Jersey tried to smuggle in illegal drugs to the facility.

Camden County prosecutors say Christopher Bowie had oxycodone, suboxone and Xanax on his person and in his vehicle when he reported for work Sunday at the county jail. They say the drugs were to be distributed throughout the facility.

The 47-year-old Winslow Township man has been suspended from his job. He's charged with official misconduct, drug possession and manufacturing, distributing or dispensing drugs.

The arrest was made public Monday. It's not known if Bowie has retained an attorney.