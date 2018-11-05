Ex-state worker admits downloading child porn at work

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A former New Jersey state employee has admitted using his work computer to download child pornography.

The state attorney general's office says Kevin Smith had more than 100 child porn files stored on disks and a flash drive found in his cubicle at the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, where he was an executive assistant in the income security division.

The 66-year-old Westmont man was suspended, and subsequently retired, after his supervisors learned he was viewing inappropriate materials on his work computer. After confirming there were suspicious files on the computer, they alerted state police detectives.

Smith now faces up to four years in state prison when he's sentenced Dec. 12. He pleaded guilty Friday to possessing child porn. He'll also be barred from holding public employment.