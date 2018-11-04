Prosecutor: No proof of allegation against ex-chief

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors in New Jersey say no disciplinary action will be pursued against a now-retired police chief accused in a lawsuit of having pointed a gun at officers.

NJ.com reports that Union County's prosecutors said in a letter dated Thursday that there was no proof of any crime or departmental regulation violation by former Mountainside police chief Allan Attanasio, who retired in July.

The lawsuit filed in May by several members of the department alleged that superiors used a sex toy to harass them and subjected them to homophobic and racial slurs. Many allegations involved two veteran members, one of whom has since retired.

A lawyer for the suing officers said he wasn't surprised by the prosecutors' conclusion. In October, the borough sought dismissal of the suit, calling it frivolous.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com