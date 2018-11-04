Man on trial in 2014 murder of woman, wounding of her mother

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A man on trial in western Pennsylvania is accused of having killed a woman more than four years ago to keep her from talking to federal prosecutors about what they allege was his New Jersey-supplied heroin ring.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that federal prosecutors accuse Price Montgomery of the August 2014 slaying of 34-year-old Tina Crawford and wounding of her 63-year-old mother in Pittsburgh.

Wiretapped calls played for jurors Friday indicate that the defendant and victim talked regularly and traveled to Newark, New Jersey, where agents allege they brought heroin.

Defense attorney Jay McCamic argued that no one could place his client at the scene, and a phone recovered had DNA from other people as well as his client. Another man is charged with gun and drug counts.

