GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - State police in New Jersey say two people have died in a one-vehicle crash in Camden County.

Police said the vehicle was heading north on Route 42 in Gloucester Township when the crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said two of the five people in the vehicle were killed. The conditions of the others weren't immediately available.

State police are investigating the cause of the accident.