Straight line winds blamed for storm damage in Pennsylvania

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Weather officials say straight line winds caused damage in suburban Philadelphia during overnight storms.

The National Weather Service said in a message on Twitter on Saturday that a damage survey in Pottstown and East Whiteland Township determined that damage in both areas was caused by "straight line winds associated with microbursts."

The winds toppled a tree onto one Pottstown home and ripped part of the roof off an apartment complex. A tornado warning was issued for eight Pennsylvania counties and for Mercer County in New Jersey.

Some flooding was also reported and utilities reported that the storm knocked power out to thousands of customers.