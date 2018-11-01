Group returning recovered military medals in Pennsylvania

SELINSGROVE, Pa. (AP) - A Vermont-based organization that returns recovered Purple Hearts and other military medals to veterans or their families is making several stops in Pennsylvania over the next four days.

Purple Hearts Reunited Director Jessica Jaggars says six Purple Hearts, a Silver Star and a Bronze Star are being returned to Pennsylvania families or places of honor in the Keystone State starting Thursday and running through Sunday.

The medals were awarded to four Pennsylvania soldiers who served in World War II, two who served during WW I and one who fought in the Korean War.

The cross-state tour begins Thursday with stops in Selinsgrove and Pottsville, followed by stops Friday in Wilkes-Barre and Philadelphia, Saturday in Somerset and Titusville, and Sunday in Erie.

Purple Hearts Reunited, founded in 2012, has returned more than 500 medals.