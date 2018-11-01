Officials investigate tremors, loud bangs in Pennsylvania

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - Officials in a central Pennsylvania borough are investigating after receiving reports of loud blasts and tremors in the area.

Bellefonte borough Assistant Manager Don Holderman tells the Centre Daily Times his office began receiving calls at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday from people who reported tremors that feel like an earthquake and hearing loud blasts.

The Bellefonte Area School District says in a tweet that schools in the district have experienced "tremors and loud noises" but classes remained in session.

The U.S. Geological Survey says there was spike on a seismometer but there wasn't enough data to get a good location of the event or to determine exactly what caused it.

Geophysicist Paul Caruso says the equipment can also register things like explosions from quarries or mines or mine collapses.