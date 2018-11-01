Go-kart driver fractures skull in Halloween parade crash

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say an 80-year-old Pennsylvania man driving a go-kart in a Halloween parade at the New Jersey shore fractured his skull when the vehicle flipped over.

Toms River police say the man wasn't wearing a helmet while he performed "maneuvers" in the 80th annual Toms River Halloween parade on Wednesday night. They say the go-kart rolled over and the man's head struck the pavement.

The man remained hospitalized Thursday in critical but stable condition. His name hasn't been released.

The parade is one of the largest of its kind in the country, attracting thousands of participants each year.