Correction: Penn State-Abuse story

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - In a story Oct. 26 about attorney disciplinary proceedings against former Penn State general counsel Cynthia Baldwin, The Associated Press erroneously described a committee's findings. A committee reviewing professional misconduct claims ruled in her favor but did not clear her. Its recommendation is subject to review by the Disciplinary Board and state Supreme Court.

Panel issues findings in favor of former Penn State lawyer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A panel that considers allegations of misconduct against Pennsylvania lawyers found that Penn State's former general counsel did nothing wrong in her representation of university officials during the child sexual abuse investigation of Jerry Sandusky.

The hearing committee for the attorney Disciplinary Board said Friday the Office of Disciplinary Counsel didn't prove Cynthia Baldwin committed professional misconduct or that her work was incompetent. The findings will now be reviewed by the Disciplinary Board and potentially by the state Supreme Court.

The committee says she properly disclosed potential conflicts and the Penn State officials "effectively consented" to being represented jointly.

It says she didn't violate attorney-client privilege when she accompanied athletic director Tim Curley, vice president Gary Schultz and president Graham Spanier to grand jury appearances in 2011, before Sandusky was charged with child molestation.

Her lawyer says Baldwin fulfilled her ethical responsibilities and hopes the decision ends any professional criticism of her.