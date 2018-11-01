Remains identified as New Jersey soldier missing since WWII

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The remains of a soldier from New Jersey who went missing during World War II will soon be laid to rest.

Officials say Army Staff Sgt. Karl Loesche's remains were identified in September. He will be buried Nov. 17 in Elmer.

The 22-year-old Monroeville man was a member of the 3rd Pursuit Squadron, 24th Pursuit Group, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands on Dec. 8, 1941. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of Bataan on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor on May 6, 1942.

Loesche was among those who were reported captured after the surrender of Corregidor and eventually were moved to a prisoner of war camp. According to prisoner records, Loesche died on Nov. 16, 1942, and was buried along with fellow prisoners in the camp cemetery.