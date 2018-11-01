Construction worker killed in wall collapse at home

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say a contractor who was working on a home remodeling project was killed when a wall collapsed on him.

NJ.com reports 22-year-old Nauro Ramos-Ramirez, of Bridgeton, died Wednesday morning. Police say Ramos-Ramirez was working on a home in Lower Alloways Creek Township when he became trapped under debris after a wall collapsed.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police say Ramos-Ramirez was an employee of the Bridgeton-based company DeWitt Concrete and Masonry Inc. The company's managers weren't immediately available for comment Thursday.

No charges have been filed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting an investigation.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.